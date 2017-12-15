Baby’s ashes, hospital bracelet found in Walmart parking lot

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A local couple is searching for the owner of a piece of jewelry that appears to be holding an infant’s ashes and her hospital bracelet from 1985.

Holly Jasmin and George Beck from New Bedford said they found the necklace in the Walmart parking lot in Dartmouth early Friday morning. On the chain, a heart-shaped pendant appears to be holding baby’s ashes. A hospital bracelet attached to the necklace describes “Baby girl #150,” born on 10/9/1985.

Jasmin quickly posted an advertisement in the Facebook marketplace looking for the owner of the necklace. She’s asking that the rightful owner identify the last name of the mother on the hospital bracelet, which came from St. Luke’s Hospital.

“I can only imagine what’s going through the mom or father’s head,” Jasmin said in an interview with Eyewitness News. “That might be all they have left of their child that they carried for 9 months and loved.”

Beck was the one who found the bracelet after getting out of the car at Walmart. The heart-shaped locket apparently was run over by a car, and can no longer close.

“If would tear me to pieces if I lost that,” Beck said. He added that he had previously lost children to miscarriages.

The couple has contacted Dartmouth Police, St. Luke’s Hospital and Walmart to see if anyone is looking for the necklace. They also reached out to someone on Facebook whose name matches the name on the hospital bracelet. But with 32 years gone by since the handwritten bracelet was made, the woman’s name may have changed.

Anyone who has information on who the necklace belongs to and can identify the last name can call Holly Jasmin at (774) 368-4353.