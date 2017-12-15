Ceiling fans, decorative glass pumpkins recalled over injury risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Hunter Fan Company is recalling about 168,000 ceiling fans.

The owner’s manual for Contempo ceiling fans, models 59176 and 59174, instructs consumers to install the light globe incorrectly, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Hunter has received 38 reports of the light globe falling. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers with a recalled ceiling fan should ensure that the light globe was installed correctly by turning it clockwise until it stops and is resting firmly in place, according to the CPSC. New instructions are available here.

Hunter can be reached at 866-326-2003 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

Glass Pumpkin Recall

Pier 1 Imports is recalling about 16,600 decorative glass pumpkins that were sold from June 2017 through November 2017.

According to the CPSC, the wooden stems on top of the pumpkins can detach.

The company said it has received seven reports of the wooden stems detaching from the glass pumpkin base when picked up by the stem, which caused the glass pumpkin base to fall and break.

One person required stitches, according to the CPSC.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled decorations, and return them to any Pier 1 Imports store for a full refund or merchandise credit.

Pier 1 Imports can be reached online or at 855-513-5140 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT seven days a week.