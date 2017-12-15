Crews on scene of fatal fire in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire in which a Newport man died Friday morning appears to be accidental, the state Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed.

Newport firefighters responded to 66 Girard Avenue around 4:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting smoke coming from the windows of a condo.

Officials told Eyewitness News firefighters found an elderly man inside. After performing CPR, they rushed him to Newport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

We’re told the man’s wife was able to escape the fire and was also taken to Newport Hospital, though officials would not elaborate on her injuries.

The fire marshal’s office said the couple is believed to be in their 70s. We’re told the fire appears to have started in the kitchen.

It appeared smoke detectors in the condo were not working. The fire marshal’s office reminded people to check their smoke detectors regularly.