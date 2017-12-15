Days before Christmas, State House tree drops its needles

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Christmas tree in the rotunda at the Rhode Island State House is dead.

Piles of needles were blanketing the area below the tree on Friday, beneath several bare branches. When touched, needles dropped instantly. The tree was sitting in a large container of water, also filled with needles.

The governor’s office says there are no plans to replace it.

The donated tree was put up in November.

Trouble with the State House tree has become something of a Rhode Island tradition.

In 2005, the tree shed all its needles after it was doused in fire retardant. Former Gov. Lincoln Chafee called it a holiday tree instead of a Christmas tree, leading to angry protests. Last year, the first tree selected was removed after staff decided it was too puny.