Ex-police sergeant sentenced to 5 years in child porn case

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A former sergeant with the Attleboro Police Department was sentenced Friday to 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.

During his sentencing, a tearful Richard Woodhead – who could have faced up to 20 years in prison -apologized for his crime.

“I offer no excuses for my behavior. I will not reoffend in the future,” he said.

Following his sentence, he asked to turn himself in at a later date. The request was denied and Woodhead was remanded into custody.

Woodhead, 55, was arrested in April after talking to an undercover police officer about sexual relations with minors. Investigators said they later found in his home a secret compartment containing child pornography.

Woodhead reached a plea deal with prosecutors and in August pleaded guilty to a single count of attempted receipt of child pornography.

His lawyers Thursday submitted more than a dozen letters from Woodhead’s family and friends asking the judge for a lenient sentence.

Included among the letters was one from a psychologist who said that Woodhead is a sex addict, but not a pedophile, stating: “Richard is not a danger to children or minors.”

