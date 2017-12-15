In the Kitchen: Ramen Bowl

Local Comedian and Amateur Chef Andrew Williams stopped by “The Rhode Show” kitchen on Friday morning, to share his recipe for ramen bowls!

Andrew makes his ramen from scratch with stock using homemade vegetable scraps from the freezer – a tip he shared in the fall.

As Andrew explained, this recipe is easy and healthy – and fun because you can use whatever toppings you’d like!

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp (15 ml) canola oil

5 cloves garlic (2 1/2 Tbsp | 18 g), roughly chopped

1 3-inch piece ginger, peeled and diced

1 medium yellow onion , coarsely chopped

6 cups vegetable stock ( DIY or store-bought)

2 Tbsp soy sauce

5 ounces dehydrated shiitake mushrooms

1 Tbsp white or yellow miso paste

1 tsp sesame oil (for flavor), plus more to taste

8 ounces ramen noodles

TOPPINGS optional

1/2 cup chopped green onion, for garnish

2-4 tablespoons of yellow corn

Shredded carrots

baby bok choy

Fried Brussel sprouts

Bean sprouts

Snow peas

Method:

Heat a large pot over medium-high heat. Once hot, add oil, garlic, ginger, and onion. Sauté, stirring occasionally for 5-8 minutes or until the onion has developed a slight sear (browned edges). Add 1 cup of the vegetable broth to deglaze the bottom of the pan. Use a whisk (or wooden spoon) to scrape up any bits that may have stuck to the bottom to enhance the flavor of the broth. Add remaining 5 cups vegetable broth, soy sauce, and dehydrated mushrooms – stir. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, then reduce heat to low and cover. Simmer on low for at least 1 hour, up to 2-3, stirring occasionally. The longer it cooks, the more the flavor will deepen and develop. Add the 1 Tbsp miso paste at this time. When you’re 30 minutes from serving, prepare any desired toppings NOODLES: Fill a large saucepan or pot with water and bring to a boil add noodles about 4-5 minutes. Drain and set aside. Strain broth and reserve mushrooms for serving. To serve, divide ramen noodles between four serving bowls. Top with strained broth and desired toppings, such as carrots, bok choy, green onion, or seared tofu.