New advancements in allergy and hearing solutions

Dr. Mark Andreozzi – Board Certified Otolaryngologist and Dr. Alejandor Vazquesz, Board Certified Otolaryngologist and the only fellowship trained Rhinologist in RI discuss some new advances in the management of hearing loss; incidences of sinus related problems and the quality of life and the treatment of different sinus disorders.

For more information on Physicians Hearing Solutions / ENT & Allegry visit them on http://www.phsdocs.com or http://www.entdocri.com

