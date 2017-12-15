Newsmakers 12/15/2017: Lt. Gov. Dan McKee; Sen. William Conley

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: Lt. Gov. Dan McKee. McKee is seeking a second term, but is facing a challenge from within his own party in progressive state Rep. Aaron Regunberg, D-Providence. McKee talks about his relationship with the state Democratic Party and why he thinks his office is important to the state.

On the second half: Senate Finance Committee Chairman William Conley, D-East Providence, breaks down the latest PawSox stadium proposal, weighs in on the state’s budget deficit and discusses the possibility of legalized online gambling in Rhode Island.