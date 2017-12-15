Patriots looking to bounce back in showdown with Steelers

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s the matchup we’ve all been waiting for. The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers will do battle this weekend for supremacy in the AFC as the playoffs loom on the horizon.

The Patriots have had a short week to prepare for a talented Steelers team, which currently sits atop the conference with an 11-2 record. They’ll look to continue their winning ways and secure their ninth straight victory.

Eyewitness Sports reporter Ruthie Polinsky will be at Heinz Field with live coverage throughout the day on air and online.

New England is currently the second seed in the AFC with a record of 10-3 and will be looking to bounce back from Monday night’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots can unseat the Steelers with a win on Sunday and take over the top seed with just two weeks left in the regular season.

Both the first and second seeds get byes in the first round of the playoffs while the top team secures home field advantage throughout the postseason.

Sunday’s matchup is the Patriots’ third straight road game and their fifth in the last six weeks.

A noticeable absence Monday night was TE Rob Gronkowski, who was serving a one-game suspension for a late hit against Buffalo DB Tre’Davious White the week before. Patriots QB Tom Brady will surely be glad to have him back on the field this week against a staunch Steelers defense.

“They’re playing good on defense. They’ve got a lot of good players, very veteran group that plays well,” Brady said Thursday. “A lot of turnovers, sacks. They’re pretty high up there in all the rankings, so it’s going to take a great effort by us.”

Another potential factor on Sunday is the addition of veteran WR Kenny Britt, whom New England signed earlier this week after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns.

“He’s just kind of come in, worked hard the last couple days, trying to understand all the things we’ve got going and hopefully he can add something to the mix here in a short period of time,” Brady said. “It’s always challenging for a guy to come in late and pick up everything at once.”

Patriots DL Alan Branch’s status for Sunday is unclear at this time after he missed practice this week with a knee injury, according to the team’s latest injury report. A number of key players saw limited time in practice, including WR Chris Hogan (shoulder), CB Malcolm Butler (ankle), CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle), LB Kyle Van Noy (calf) and DL Trey Flowers (rib).

Remember – the game’s on 12! Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

Before the Patriots and Steelers square off, be sure to join us for New England Nation at 11:30 a.m. on Fox Providence for in-depth coverage, insight and analysis.