Pawtucket armed robbery suspect set to face a judge Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Pawtucket man is set to face charges in connection with an armed robbery in Providence.

Providence Police tell Eyewitness News a 19-year-old male robbed, and pistol-whipped a 30-year-old woman Thursday evening.

Police say the suspect approached the victim at the intersection of Broadway Street and Depasquale Plaza. He followed her to Kenyon Street, where police say he robbed and assaulted the victim, by hitting her in the face with his gun. Police say the suspect, later identified as Romario Keita, stole the victim’s cell phone and wallet, and then fled on foot.

Less than thirty minutes later, around 4:30 p.m., the suspect was arrested on America Street by a quick-thinking cop, who recently graduated from the police academy. Police say Keita still had the victim’s stolen belongings, as well as a BB gun.

Keita is being held at Providence Police headquarters until his arraignment, which is scheduled for Friday morning. He is facing armed robbery charges.