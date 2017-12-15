Pinpoint Traffic Blog: What’s happening near the site of the old I-195?

What’s happening near the site of the old I-195?

Have you traveled to Providence lately?

The recent placement of a very large steel structure over the Providence River has many asking, what’s going on?

The construction of the new pedestrian bridge is well underway.

The 450 foot long bridge will connect the Jewelry District to South Water Street.

“The thought was to keep the old granite piers from I-195 for the pedestrian bridge,” Charles St. Martin, a spokesperson from the RIDOT tells me.

This week crews finished installing the steel structure on the west side, which was assembled on land, then put into place using cranes.

On the east side of the river crews are continuing work on the boardwalk as well as installing railings.

“We started late last fall. This year we have done a lot of foundation work,” says St. Martin.

There’s some good news for drivers in the area.

You won’t see any major impacts from the construction project.

“There could be some brief interruptions possible for bringing in materials or cranes – but I haven’t heard of any yet,” says St. Martin.

Work although weather dependant, is expected to continue throughout the winter.

“When we get to the middle of winter we will be working from the east side….people will see more of the bridge spanning over the river on that side.”

The bridge will be an open structure with a durable wooded deck, similar to the one currently on the riverwalk.

Here’s a rendering of the project

RIDOT officials say the total budget of the bridge is $13.2 million with a budget contingency of $1.5 million.

The bridge is expected to be completed in October 2018.

