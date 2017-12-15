Senate leadership considers online gambling in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Senate Finance Chairman William Conley said he thinks there is a good chance the United States Supreme Court could rule in favor of the states and allow online gambling.

The state of New Jersey has a case before the Supreme Court that would allow them to cash in on sports betting. If New Jersey wins, it will open the door to allow states to legally offer online betting.

