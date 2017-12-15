State police arrest man after pursuit spans 3 communities

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police have arrested a man following a police pursuit through three communities, Captain Matthew Moynihan confirmed.

Police said Aaron Michael Rugar, 23, of Torrington, Conn. was spotted driving erratically through parts of Foster, Scituate and Johnston on Friday evening. Moynihan said the car had been stolen earlier that day from Vernon, Conn.

The pursuit began in Johnston and continued down Route 6, where Rugar ended up swerving toward Foster’s police chief as he was driving. Police said Rugar hit seven cars during the pursuit: two in Scituate and five in Johnston.

Moynihan said state police joined the search for Rugar, whose car became disabled due to crashing into multiple vehicles. Rugar eventually abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot.

Police said Rugar was apprehended outside the Cumberland Farms on Hartford Avenue in Johnston.

Rugar claims to be homeless, according to police, though his last known address is on Hotchkiss Place in Torrington. Heis facing multiple charges following the pursuit:

One count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle

One count of felony assault with a dangerous weapon (for utilizing the car to drive towards the Foster police chief)

One count of receiving stolen goods

Seven counts of duty to stop in an accident with an attended vehicle

Moynihan said no serious injuries were reported by the occupants of the vehicles that were struck during the pursuit. Rugar was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and will spend the night at state police headquarters before he’s arraigned sometime on Saturday.