West Greenwich Police: Chainsaw threat suspect in custody

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of threatening West Greenwich officers with a running chainsaw Tuesday night turned himself into authorities, Police Chief Richard Ramsay confirmed.

Ramsay said James Matteson, 38, is charged with two counts of felony assault with a dangerous weapon, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

Earlier this week Ramsay told Eyewitness News officers responded at about 7:20 p.m. to reports of a disturbance between Matteson’s father, Tom, and a tenant at 234 Plain Meeting House Road. As police tried to arrest the two men, Ramsay said Matteson came out of the garage and confronted the officers.

“He then picked up a chainsaw, started the chainsaw, was holding it in the air revving it and yelling at officers,” Ramsay said.

Matteson then dropped the chainsaw and ran into the woods, according to Ramsay. He had been on the lam until he surrendered himself at the police station around noon Friday.

Tom Matteson, who was arrested Tuesday along with the tenant, said police have the story all wrong.

“Nobody was chased by a chainsaw,” he said. “He was in the garage working. He saw his father being dragged down. He didn’t know who was dragging me down the driveway.”

Police said two additional warrants were out for his arrest on charges of felony arson of a vehicle and failure to appear in court.