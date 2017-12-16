Eyewitness News wraps gifts for charity in Warwick Saturday

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — WPRI12 and Fox Providence were at the Warwick Mall Saturday afternoon helping wrap Christmas presents for a good cause.

The free event ran 12-4 p.m., but donations supported Crossroads Rhode Island, the Providence-based organization that provides services to homeless Rhode Islanders.

Eyewitness News anchors, reporters and meteorologists wrapped gifts – badly – and spread cheer.

“This is not how you really do it, but I’m going to try,” Mike Montecalvo said while struggling with wrapping paper.

“Events like this, donations like this, really help us to continue our work and help secure stable homes for folks that are homeless,” Pat Campellone, Director of Special Events and Public Relations at Crossroads, said.

Visit Crossroads’ website for more information on how you can help.

