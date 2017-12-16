Police in Falmouth seeking vehicle after hit-and-run

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) – A 24-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night in an apparent hit-and-run in Falmouth.

The man, a town resident, was found on the side of the road a few minutes after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Nobska Road and Oyster Pond Road. He was taken first to Falmouth Hospital and later to a hospital in Boston for treatment.

Police said that the striking vehicle fled the scene and said that they are looking into whether a Buick Enclave manufactured between 2013 and 2017 was involved. Investigators didn’t say what, if any, evidence was left at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash should call the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.