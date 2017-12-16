Prov police looking for “Porch Pirate” in Fox Point section

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — Nancy Giedt watched from her phone as a porch pirate swiped two packages outside her front porch.

Giedt sent Eyewitness News surveillance video taken on Saturday afternoon showing someone taking two boxes.

She said one box contained an online order, while the other appeared to be a gift someone was sending her.

“I saw a figure come to the door and low and behold, pick up the packages, and walk right off the porch,” Giedt said.

Giedt wasn’t home at the time, but says her surveillance system notifies her whenever someone comes to the front door.

She tells us she only installed security cameras after facing a porch pirate around the same time last year.

“Somebody sent me a gift and I can’t even tell them thank you,” Giedt explained.

It’s not the first time this Fox Point neighborhood has been hit by thieves. Back in November, a viewer sent us video of a package being stolen just a few houses down from Nancy’s.

That incident, also caught on camera.

Giedt explained that her home surveillance system is well advertised with signs to let people know they’re being recorded.

“I would suspect that somebody who is about to steal something might react to that and decide to not take packages,” Giedt said.

During this busy holiday season, police are reminding people to stay aware.

Authorities recommend keeping your front porch well light, coordinating with your neighbors, and even setting up a surveillance camera.

If you have any information police are asking that you contact them.