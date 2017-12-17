‘Miracle baby’ passes away, mother says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Baby Angela, a ‘miracle baby’ who lived for almost four years despite a very rare brain disorder, has died, her mother announced Sunday.

“It is with great sadness I share that Angela went to heaven Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 6pm,” her mother, Sonia Morales, wrote on Facebook. “She was surrounded by the family who accepted her and welcomed her to a home where she felt loved and lived a meaningful life.”

Angela was born in early 2014 and diagnosed with anencephaly and microcephaly; doctors told Angela’s parents during their pregnancy that she might only live for a day. Instead, she survived to just a few months shy of her fourth birthday, inspiring thousands of people around the world who followed the Facebook page her parents created to share her life.

“She was born to love and to be loved unconditionally,” Morales wrote. “Angela was continually surrounded by love, a kind of love that made her life a wonderful life.”