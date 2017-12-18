Acushnet liquor store robbed at gunpoint

ACUSHNET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a suspect after an Acushnet business was the target of an armed robbery last week.

According to police, a man entered Jason’s Variety Store on Main Street just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 14, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

Police said the clerk complied and surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled on foot, heading north on Main Street before entering a light-colored compact pickup truck parked on the corner of Oliveira Avenue.

The man is described as 20-30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing an orange and black North Face jacket, dark-colored pants, work boots and a black and white scarf.

No injuries were reported and police are still investigating the robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Acushnet Police Department’s Detective Division at (508) 998-0240.