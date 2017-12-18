Bodies of missing fishermen recovered 2 weeks after sinking of ‘Misty Blue’

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police confirmed Monday they have recovered the bodies of two crewmen who went missing after their clamming vessel sank off the coast of Nantucket earlier this month.

Jonathan Saraiva, 32, and Michael Roberts, 49, were on board the “Misty Blue” when it rolled over and sank on Dec. 4.

Their bodies were both recovered Monday by state police divers, one at 10:30 a.m. and the other at 4:20 p.m., according to police.

“We offer our deepest condolences to their families,” a spokesperson for the state police said.

The 69-foot vessel departed from Fairhaven Dec. 2 to harvest surf clams, according to Atlantic Capes Fisheries vessel manager Chad Brayton. He said the last contact with the Misty Blue was made at about 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 and the trip seemed to be going fine.

On behalf of the Saraiva family, Reverend David Lima released the following statement:

“The Saraiva’s are grateful to the state police divers and The Coast Guard for diving and finding their son and Mr. Roberts, and being able to bring them home.”

Captain Eric Arabian said he last saw Roberts putting on life-saving gear. Arabian, 44, and crewman Colby McMullen, 22, were rescued by a good Samaritan and returned to shore. McMullen told Eyewitness News the sinking happened very fast. He said the boat was listing then overturned, adding that Arabian did everything he could in those moments.

The Coast Guard said it covered about 1,600 square miles before calling off the search for Roberts and Saraiva on Dec. 5.