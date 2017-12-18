Cicilline: New tax plan won’t help lower-income Americans

Related Coverage RI Republicans give cautious support to sweeping tax bill; Dems united against

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Congressman David Cicilline joined Eyewitness News This Morning in studio Monday to discuss the proposed GOP tax reform and open enrollment for health care in Rhode Island.

Local supporters like Republican U.S. Senate candidate Robert Flanders argue the bill “is a good first step to lowering the tax burden on most hardworking Americans.” But Cicilline, a Democrat, argued will not benefit lower-class Americans as Republicans insist.

He added that he and other lawmakers are working to obtain funding for healthcare for low-income children in Rhode Island, a generally bipartisan effort that he said will hopefully be achieved by the end of the week.

Finally, Cicilline discussed the importance of meeting the deadline for open enrollment in health care in Rhode Island, which is Dec. 31.

Watch the full interview in the video above.