David Salvatore poised to become Providence City Council president

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Call it the coup before Christmas.

A group of Providence City Council members are seeking to unseat acting President Sabina Matos from the interim post she has held since Luis Aponte resigned seven months ago.

Ward 14 Councilman David Salvatore confirmed Monday he expects to replace Matos as president in a vote that’s been scheduled for Thursday.

Reached Monday evening, Matos said Salvatore has told her he has the votes to take control of the all-Democratic council.

“I tried my best to get both sides to work together and the problem that we had was they were not willing to work together,” Matos, who represents Ward 15, told Eyewitness News. “So it’s ironic to see that they were working together on this.”

City Council Finance Committee was abruptly cancelled tonight. Looks like rumors of a council president's battle are real. — Dan McGowan (@DanMcGowan) December 18, 2017

Thursday’s special meeting to elect Salvatore was called by Councilors Seth Yurdin (Ward 1), Sam Zurier (Ward 2), Nick Narducci (Ward 4), Jo-Ann Ryan (Ward 5), John Igliozzi (Ward 7), Wilbur Jennings (Ward 8), Terry Hassett (Ward 12) and Salvatore.

A group of councilors have already made Igliozzi the majority leader, according to Thursday’s agenda. (Political votes like majority leader traditionally do not occur in City Hall and are not subject to the state’s open meetings law.)

Matos has been acting president since May 19 when then-President Luis Aponte resigned his post following his arrest for allegedly embezzling from his campaign fund. Aponte remains a member of the council.

Salvatore has long had his eyes on the council presidency. He tried to secure the votes in 2015 but later supported Narducci’s failed run against Aponte. He has spent the better part of the last seven months attempting to secure votes to lead the council, but he appeared to gain momentum over the weekend.

Salvatore met with a group of councilors at the Newport Creamery in Garden City Sunday evening to put the finishing touches on the deal. By Monday, Salvatore was reaching out to other councilors to seek additional votes.

A 5 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in City Hall was abruptly cancelled Monday as word of Salvatore’s apparent ascension tricked through the building. Only Matos and Ward 9 Councilwoman Carmen Castillo were in attendance, leaving the committee without a quorum.

Igliozzi, Ryan, and Hassett – all members of the new leadership team – each failed to attend the meeting, leaving several members of the public who were scheduled to appear in front of committee to wait for a city clerk to announce a cancellation. In one of her final moves as acting president, Matos apologized to each person.

