Gas prices drop in RI, Mass. just in time for holidays

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — With gas prices down in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts, holiday travelers will have a little extra to spend on gifts.

AAA Northeast said in Rhode Island, gas prices dropped four cents per gallon, while in Massachusetts, the prices dropped three cents per gallon.

According to AAA Northeast’s weekly survey, the price of regular unleaded gas fell to an average $2.52 per gallon in Rhode Island and $2.46 per gallon in Massachusetts.

Gas prices in Rhode Island are nine cents above the national average of $2.43 per gallon, and Massachusetts is three cents above the national average.

In Rhode Island, gas prices are 12 percent higher this year than they were last year when the average price of gas was $2.24 per gallon. In Massacusetts, the price of gas is up 11 percent from last year at this time, when it cost $2.20.