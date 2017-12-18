Gov: Dead State House Christmas tree replaced

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state has replaced the dead State House Christmas tree.

It was revealed last week that – despite being in a bucket of water – the tree sitting in the rotunda was dropping its needles and several branches were bare.

Gov. Gina Raimondo’s administration originally said the tree would not be replaced. However, the governor reversed course Monday, saying her office had received multiple offers from generous Rhode Islanders to replace the tree.

Trouble with the State House tree has become something of a Rhode Island tradition.

In 2005, the tree shed all its needles after it was doused in fire retardant. Former Gov. Lincoln Chafee called it a holiday tree instead of a Christmas tree, leading to angry protests. Last year, the first tree selected was removed after staff decided it was too puny.