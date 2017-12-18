Holiday gifts for pets and kids

Mom blogger, Courtney Caligiuri, shares gifts ideas that your children and furry friends will love this holiday season.

Check out Courtney’s gift guide here.

1. Stride Rite Bailey Boot $52 // My littlest is 7-months-old and these will be his first pair of shoes. I wore Stride Rite as a kid, and I’m passing along the tradition. The Bailey Boots are not only perfect for a stocking stuffer, but also come in on-trend metallic, which is perfect to dress up your little one for the holidays.

2. ONESIES® Brand baby essentials $2-$8 // If you’re looking for ways to save? The exclusive ONESIES® Brand at Walmart has a variety of baby essentials starting at just $2 per piece in stores and bundles for $8 online. These pieces are great for gifts, stocking stuffers or packing extras in your diaper bag.

3. Inglesina Fast Table Chair $69 // This is one of those double-duty products I mentioned earlier. This chair can be used at home, the restaurant or while you travel. It packs up nicely in a suitcase! The Fast is ultra-light, collapsible and fits with most types of tables, leaving them scratch free. And the best part? The fabric is removable and hand washable! 👍🏻

4. Zuru Mayka Toy Block Tape $19 // Compatible with any brand, Mayka Toy Block Tape transforms any surface into a base for toy building blocks and components. You can cut it to any length to create brick building surfaces. Parents will love that it’s non-marking and re-usable, but is best to be used on surfaces like plastic and glass. Mayka Tape comes in 3 sizes and 9 colors. Available at Walmart, Toys R Us, and Amazon.

5. Pillow Pets $24.99 // Your child can express their emotions with their favorite Disney characters with the Pillow Pets new Disney Emoji Pillow Pets, available in Mickey and Minnie emoji characters! Bring your favorite Disney character home and use the emoji Pillow Pet as both a toy for imaginative play and a pillow for TV, travel, and bed time. Recommended for ages 3+. Check out their entire line of characters.

6. Osmo $79 and up // Osmo is a unique gaming accessory for the iPad that comes with games that will change the way your child plays. Osmo fosters learning in key areas such as: Creative problem solving, Art, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics and Common core. To enjoy these games, you’ll need to purchase an Osmo kit. Each kit includes a white iPad stand and a red reflector for the iPad camera. This would make for a wonderful family gift!

7. Omano JuniorScope $89 // Give the hot STEM gift for kids this holiday! For kids 8 and up, the JuniorScope is the ultimate kids microscope that encourages kids to start exploring. This is a real compound microscope with low and high settings, has high quality, glass optics and magnification from 40-400x and operates anywhere on 3 AA batteries!

8 and 9. Up Country Dog Collar, Lead and Coat $22 and up // For my Rhode Island friends, you may recognize this pet brand, as they are headquartered in East Providence. This company is fantastic as they work closely with the RISPCA. Every family that adopts a dog from the RISPCA can pick out a free collar and leash from Up Country

