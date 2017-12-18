Homepoint Financial talks new construction in RI

Allen Gammon, Broker/Owner of Berkshire Hathaway in East Greenwich and Saunderstown, joined Zachary Levesque, Director and Branch Manager of Home Point Financial, on the Rhode Show today.

For more information go to http://homepointri.com

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.