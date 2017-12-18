In the Kitchen: Classic Smashburger

Our friends at Go Providence brought us Chef Ashley Johnson from Smashburger. Chef Ashley shares Smashburger’s recipe for the Classic Smashburger.

Ingredients:

5 0z. Snowballed beef

1 slice of American cheese

Lettuce

Tomato

Onion

3 Pickles

.3 oz Smash sauce

.3 oz Ketchup

1 classic egg bun

Directions:

Using a hand smasher place the snowballed beef onto a hot flat top surface.

Use the hand smasher to press the meat to the grill and hold for fifteen

seconds. Toast the egg bun and spread the top of the bun with smash sauce and

ketchup Assemble toppings for burger on top of the bun after the sauce has been

applied. Lettuce->Tomato- >Onion->Pickles Sear the beef when ready by flipping with our spatula to reveal the “meat

candy” Top the beef patty with the slice of American cheese. Place cooked patty on bottom bun and then flip the top bun to finish the

burger.

