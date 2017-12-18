Last minute gift giving!

Still in need of gifts? You’re in luck! Today in ‘The Rhode Home’, NIROPE – Nick, Ron & Pete Cardi – dropped by with some last minute suggestions that will take care of your list.

From gift cards to ideal furniture, they have an endless assortment of ideas.

NIROPE’s involvement with Toys For Tots continues, as well. You can still donate at their stores up until Christmas Eve.

For more information, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.