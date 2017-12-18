Local dairy farm recalls eggnog after samples test positive for Salmonella

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A local dairy farm is recalling containers of eggnog because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) said Arruda’s Dairy Farms of Tiverton is recalling its pint, quart and half-gallon clear containers of eggnog.

The affected products have a sell-by date of 2/3/18 or 2/10/18 and were distributed to retail stores and home-delivery customers throughout eastern Rhode Island and the Fall River area, health officials said.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall, according to RIDOH, and the production of the eggnog has been halted until the problem is resolved. Arruda’s has cooperated fully with RIDOH during the investigation.

The issue was identified after RIDOH conducted product sampling and found the presence of Salmonella bacteria, which can cause serious, sometimes fatal infections in young children and frail or elderly people, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Anyone who bought the eggnog should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with any questions should contact Arruda’s directly at (401) 624-8898.