Man charged after crashing SUV with daughter inside

EASTON, Mass (WPRI) — Police said a Lawrence man told officers he “drank too much rum” after crashing his SUV with his 11-year-old daughter inside Saturday night.

Eric Lasher, 44, is facing multiple charges, including OUI, child endangerment, and having an open container in the car. Easton police said Lasher’s Chevy Tahoe hit a light pole in the CVS parking lot at the intersection of Belmont and Washington Streets shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. Neither Lasher nor his daughter were hurt.

According to police, a paramedic told officers he saw Lasher’s SUV driving erratically on Route 24 before the crash. The paramedic said the SUV cut off his ambulance at the Belmont Street off-ramp.

Police said Lasher was scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court Monday. Police also said they had notified the Department of Children and Families.