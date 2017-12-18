Pic of the Day: December 18, 2017

The Pic of the Day for December 18, 2017 was submitted by Ray St. George of Pawtucket. It shows his car decked out for Christmas.
Ray has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.
Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.
Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.
Pic of the Day Photos: Fall 2017
