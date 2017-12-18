Rachel’s Table is on the Rhode Show to discuss some popular Italian holiday dishes for the whole family!

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/rachelstableri/?rf=1778840992436552

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.