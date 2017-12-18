Providence police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal stabbing in Providence Monday night.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin said they are searching for 28-year-old Nathan Spardello after a 46-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on Russo Street around 9 p.m.

Police said the victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with multiple stab wounds and died of his injuries.

“The suspect came here with the intention to harm a specific person,” Lapatin said. “He might have had the wrong person. We’re checking into that now, but either way, someone’s lost their life here tonight and we have a suspect and we’re out looking for him.”

Eyewitness News was on the scene when the police and the K-9 unit were searching for the suspect on Russo Street and Sharon Street.