‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ nets $220 million during opening weekend

By Published: Updated:
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." (John Wilson/Lucasfilm via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is off to a death star-sized start at the box office. Disney says Friday that the eighth installment in the space franchise has earned an estimated $45 million from Thursday night showings.

It’s the second-highest Thursday night preview tally following the $57 million start for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which kicked off this modern trilogy in 2015.

“The Last Jedi” netted an impressive $220 million throughout the weekend, making it the largest opening of 2017 and the second-largest opening for a Star Wars film behind 2015’s “The Force Awakens.”

Rian Johnson wrote and directed “The Last Jedi,” which stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Adam Driver.

