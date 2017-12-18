Stranded in Atlanta: Providence man recounts travel home after airport power outage

Related Coverage Holiday travel chaos ahead after Atlanta airport outage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One Rhode Islander is glad to finally be home after being stranded on a plane outside the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during a power outage.

Thousands of people were stranded Monday morning at the airport, where more than 1,000 flights were grounded just days before the start of the Christmas travel rush.

A sudden power outage caused by a fire in an underground electrical facility brought the airport to a standstill Sunday about 1 p.m. All outgoing flights and arriving planes were held on the ground at their point of departure. International flights were being diverted, officials said.

Mark Tracy of Providence said his plane had landed at the airport in Atlanta on Sunday, just 15 minutes after the blackout began.

“We didn’t know why or how severe it was,” Tracy said.

Tracy was returning home from a trip to Panama. Crews explained to the passengers that they couldn’t leave the plane until they reached a regulated area since the flight was international. Tracy and everyone aboard the plane were waiting on the plane for more than seven hours after landing.

When he was finally allowed to get off the plane, Tracy said there was a sea of luggage and people trying to find their way around a pitch black airport.

“A lot of people were using their phone to find their way to the bathroom,” he said. “There were people sleeping in the halls, as thousands of people were walking past them.”

Tracy was forced to get a hotel Sunday night in Atlanta and is now home in Rhode Island nearly 24 hours later than he was expecting. He says he has returned with a new appreciation for T.F. Green Airport.

“It’s a much simpler and easier airport,” he said. “Just glad to be back in time for the holidays.”