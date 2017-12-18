Toys for Tots deadline fast approaching

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s not too late if you want to donate to Toys for Tots.
WPRI 12 and Fox Providence teamed up once again with the U.S. Marines to help collect donations for the annual toy drive.
Our lobby was overflowing with toys for Cardi’s Furniture’s first pickup last week.
You can drop off your unwrapped toy donation to our East Providence studios – located at 25 Catamore Blvd. – weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Donations will be accepted until Dec. 22 and until Christmas Eve at all Cardi’s Funiture and Mattress store locations.