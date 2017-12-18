Toys for Tots deadline fast approaching

Related Coverage WPRI 12, Fox Providence partners with Toys for Tots

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s not too late if you want to donate to Toys for Tots.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence teamed up once again with the U.S. Marines to help collect donations for the annual toy drive.

Our lobby was overflowing with toys for Cardi’s Furniture’s first pickup last week.

Final week to donate to Toys For Tots at WPRI 12 or any Cardi’s. Check out @wpri12 lobby. People have been very generous this year. pic.twitter.com/OHN9LhgDdb — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) December 17, 2017

You can drop off your unwrapped toy donation to our East Providence studios – located at 25 Catamore Blvd. – weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 22 and until Christmas Eve at all Cardi’s Funiture and Mattress store locations.