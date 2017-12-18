With signup events and walk-in center, HealthSource RI warns of healthcare deadline

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The open enrollment deadline for Rhode Islanders to sign up for health care plans through the Affordable Care Act is this Saturday, Dec. 23, and the state health care exchange, HealthSource RI, is holding signup events this week to wave the flag and get residents to make sure they’re insured.

Gov. Gina Raimondo, Sen. Jack Reed and Rep. David Cicilline toured a “walk-in center” Monday morning at 401 Wampanoag Trail in East Providence that offers help signing up and interacting with the system. Around 29,000 Rhode Islanders have already enrolled through HealthSource RI for next year, and the lawmakers said it’s important to sign up as soon as possible, using the HealthSourceRI.com online portal to find the plan that works best for them.

Events offered this week by HealthSourceRI are at public locations in Cranston, North Kingstown and Portsmouth. More events are scheduled next month.

North Kingstown: Dec. 18, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., North Kingstown Free Library

Portsmouth: Dec. 20, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Portsmouth Free Public Library

Cranston: Dec. 21, 1 a.m. – 3 p.m., Department of Labor and Training Headquarters

You must enroll by Dec. 23 in order for coverage to continue without interruption, starting on Jan. 1, 2018.