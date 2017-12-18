Woman bitten by coyote in tangle with dogs at Beavertail State Park

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman is recovering after being bitten by a from coyote while trying to break up a fight between the wild animal and her two dogs at Beavertail State Park, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.

According to the DEM’s Gail Mastrati, the Jamestown woman drove into the park Sunday with her two dogs in the car. She said when the dogs spotted the coyote in the park, they jumped out of the car window and started fighting with the coyote. When the woman got out and tried to break up the fight, she was bitten.

The park was closed, and DEM and Jamestown law enforcement officers searched the woods of the park Monday for the coyote but found no evidence of the animal. The park is now back open.

The woman was taken to Newport Hospital for treatment, and the dogs were quarantined.

Anyone who sees a coyote that appears to be injured is advised to call the DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement at (401) 222-3070.

Mastrati also reiterated DEM warnings to the public to keep food sources away from coyotes and other wildlife.