Woonsocket police investigating double stabbing on footbridge

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a double stabbing that occurred on a footbridge Monday night.

Chief Thomas Oates said when police arrived on scene shortly after 7 p.m. they found one victim on the Hamlet Avenue footbridge, which connects Cumberland Street and Florence Drive. He had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Landmark Medical Center.

Police said a second victim arrived at Landmark Medical Center in a private vehicle around the same time.

Both men are adults in their late teens and were both subsequently transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, according to Oates.

Oates said it appears the two men met at the footbridge and had an altercation that led to the stabbings.

Police said it is unclear if more people were involved or what led up to the stabbings.