ATF: Smithfield church fire intentionally set

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Investigators have concluded an early morning fire that caused significant damage to the New Life Worship Center on Douglas Pike in Smithfield Monday was intentionally set.

The Boston Field Divison of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tweeted a news release Tuesday afternoon stating that the Rhode Island Arson Watch Reward Program is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The fire broke out on the outside of one of the church buildings around 6 a.m. Monday. There was fire damage to the outside and smoke damage inside the building.

Michael Sweeney, the chief of fire investigations for the division of the State Fire Marshal said no one was inside the building when the fire started and no one was hurt.

The area where the fire started was where the church puts its trash, Sweeney said. The bins were full of garbage after the church held a service with refreshments Sunday night.

The Smithfield church had already planned to hold Christmas services at the Vets auditorium in Providence, so holiday plans have not been affected.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Arson Tipline at 401-383-7723.