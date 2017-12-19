BBB: Beware of fake Fingerlings

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is issuing a warning about fake Fingerlings, following dozens of reports of consumers receiving knock-offs or nothing at all.

Fingerlings are interactive toy monkeys that fit on kids’ fingertips, and they’re one of the hottest toys for the 2017 holiday season.

Like lots of kids, Sonja Powell’s granddaughters are hoping to find Fingerlings under the Christmas tree.

“I thought they were really cute and that the girls would love them,” Powell said.

Powell said she bought the popular toys through an advertisement on social media. When they arrived, she quickly realized they weren’t the real deal.

“I was like, ‘You got to be kidding me! It’s not what I ordered,'” she said.

She’s not alone. The BBB’s Paula Fleming says consumers have lodged two dozen consumer complaints about fake Fingerlings.

“It might be a little more money, might be less money, might claim that there is immediate delivery in time for Christmas,” Flemin said. “And then what happens is people come to the Better Business Bureau because they never received the product, or they received the product and it’s actually a similar name but it’s a knock-off product and it’s counterfeit.”

“Unfortunately, in many cases, they’re out of luck,” she added.

BBB advice to avoid fake Fingerlings:

Purchase from reputable retailers

Beware of unreasonably low prices

Be cautious with your personal information