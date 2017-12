COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in Coventry were called to a two-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m. to the area of Hopkins Hollow Road and Railroad Avenue.

Units arriving on scene reported heavy fire showing from a barn.

No word if any animals or people were in the structure or if there were any injuries.

Coventry reporting fire under control at just over 30 mins! Great stop! pic.twitter.com/NIrjbT3wM1 — RIBNS (@RIBNS) December 19, 2017

15:55:W/F COVENTRY, RI -HOPKINS HOLLOW RD -U/D FIRE HELD ON 2ND FLOOR OF LARGE BARN. TANKERS AND MULTIPLE FILL LOCATIONS IN OPERATION. *453.125* NEFN1993/ — Providence Citywide (@PCFN) December 19, 2017

RI | COVENTRY | 2ND ALARM | XX HOPKINS HOLLOW RD | HEAVY FIRE UPON ARRIVAL 2ND FLOOR, CMD REPORTING THEY'VE ESTABLISHED SOLID WATER SUPPLY, ATTACKING FROM EXTERIOR ONLY A/T/T — RIBNS (@RIBNS) December 19, 2017

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene and will continue to update this story on WPRI.com throughout the day and tonight starting on Eyewitness News at 5 on WPRI 12.