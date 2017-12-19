CVS Health Charity Classic donates $1 million to charities

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — CVS Health President and CEO, Larry Merlo announced Tuesday that $1 million will be donated from the 2017 Charity Classic to support nearly 80 local nonprofit organizations across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s donation brings the total amount donated over the event’s 19-year history to more than $21 million.

The mission of the CVS Health Charity Classic is to give back to the community and provide assistance to charitable organizations that focus on helping the community year-round.

Additionally, CVS Health announced the date for the 2018 CVS Health Charity Classic, the event’s 20th anniversary.

The Charity Classic will return to the Rhode Island Country Club in Barrington on June 25.