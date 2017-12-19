Hometown Hero: Gianna Rao

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Ponaganset senior Gianna Rao.

The reigning All-American took home gold last season at the State Indoor and Outdoor Track Meets, winning the Weight and Hammer throws.

Rao’s success earning her a scholarship to throw at Penn State next Fall.

Before she heads off to Happy Valley though, Rao is hoping to take down the state marks in both the Weight and Hammer and bring home a National title, like her father Paul did in his senior year at Lincoln High School

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.