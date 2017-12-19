In the Kitchen: Octopus

Discover Newport brings us Executive Chef Anthony Theocaropoulos from Grace Vanderbilt making Octopus.
Ingredients:
For Octopus
- 1 Octopus
- 1 Quart Soy Sauce
- 5 Quarts water
- 2 Bunch Cilantro
- ¼ cup Cardamom
- ¼ cup Coriander
For Lemon Gel
- Zest of 5 Lemons
- Juice of 5 Lemons
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 table spoon Agar Agar
For Watercress Pesto
- 1 bunch Watercress
- 1 table spoon Pine Nuts
- 1 Clove Garlic
- Olive oil till correct texture (about a cup)
Directions:
For Octopus
- Bring all ingredients together in large pot until a rolling boil.
- Submerge octopus and continue to boil for 3 min
- Lower heat to a slow simmer and continue to cook for 45 mines to an hour, depending on size.
- Remove and refrigerate
- Cut ten tickles off body and set aside.
For Lemon Gel
- Heat Lemon Zest, Lemon, Sugar, Water to a simmer
- Whisk in Agar Agar and continue to simmer for 2 minutes
- Pour in pan and cool
- After cooled place in Blender and blend till smooth
For Watercress Pesto
- Blend all ingredients together