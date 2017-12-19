In the Kitchen: Octopus

Discover Newport brings us Executive Chef Anthony Theocaropoulos from Grace Vanderbilt making Octopus.

Ingredients:

For Octopus

  • 1 Octopus
  • 1 Quart Soy Sauce
  • 5 Quarts water
  • 2 Bunch Cilantro
  • ¼ cup Cardamom
  • ¼ cup Coriander

For Lemon Gel

  • Zest of 5 Lemons
  • Juice of 5 Lemons
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 table spoon Agar Agar

For Watercress Pesto

  • 1 bunch Watercress
  • 1 table spoon Pine Nuts
  • 1 Clove Garlic
  • Olive oil till correct texture (about a cup)

Directions:

For Octopus

  1. Bring all ingredients together in large pot until a rolling boil.
  2. Submerge octopus and continue to boil for 3 min
  3. Lower heat to a slow simmer and continue to cook for 45 mines to an hour, depending on size.
  4. Remove and refrigerate
  5. Cut ten tickles off body and set aside.

For Lemon Gel

  1. Heat Lemon Zest, Lemon, Sugar, Water to a simmer
  2. Whisk in Agar Agar and continue to simmer for 2 minutes
  3. Pour in pan and cool
  4. After cooled place in Blender and blend till smooth

For Watercress Pesto

  1. Blend all ingredients together

