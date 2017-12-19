Increase in online holiday shopping causes delivery delays

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – An increase in online holiday shopping is causing some delivery delays.

Combined, the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx are delivering more than 60 million packages a day this holiday season, a sharp increase from years past.

The Better Business Bureau’s Paula Fleming said companies across the country are facing delivery delays for online orders.

“They are extremely backlogged, and we are hearing that from the small businesses all the way up to Amazon and the postal service,” Fleming said. “They’re just simply saying this year it’s 10 to 15 percent higher delivery expectation this holiday season, and that’s a significant amount.”

“If you really want to make sure, it’s best to go right out to the store,” she added.

