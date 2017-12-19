New Bedford seafood wholesaler admits to tax evasion

BOSTON (WPRI) — The former head of a New Bedford seafood company is facing prison time and large fines, after admitting to federal tax evasion charges.

George Estudante pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to two counts of failing to file a tax return and one count of filing a false tax return, the U.S Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

According to prosecutors, Estudante did not file income tax returns for 2010 and 2011, even though his business, Basic Fisheries, received about $1.5 million in payments both years. While Estudante did file a tax return in 2012, prosecutors said he claimed he received $533,078. However, his bank account showed he received more than $740,000.

Estudante is scheduled to be sentenced in March.