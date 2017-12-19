New Year’s Eve looks for your celebrations

Whether your holiday party season is still full steam ahead or you’re already thinking of your New Year’s Eve threads, Andrea McHugh from Newport Stylephile has brought us looks that shimmer and shine.
From Chateau & Bungalow in Newport:
Vintage sequin top by Stenay
Vintage sheer and sparkle dress by Claudine for Alyce Paris
Brocade and bead cocktail dress by Carmen Marc Valvo
Vintage Whiting & Davis gold mesh bag with acrylic handle
Haarstick Jewelry tassel earrings
Haarstick Jewelry tassel bracelet
From Eliza J (Anthopologie, Nordstrom):
Sequin-embellished velvet dress
Sequin Fit n’ Flare Dress
From J. McLaughlin (Newport and nationwide):
Joie Pants
Cap sleeve James dress