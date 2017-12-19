Providence officers collar $20k+ for local charities

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police officers presented more than $20,000 in collected donations to local charities Tuesday at the city’s public safety complex, according to the department’s Col. Hugh Clements.
Officer William Hutchison headed up a fundraising project and presented a check for $15,850 to Operation Stand Down RI, which aims to help veterans secure stable housing, employment, and other needed assistance.
Then, on behalf of some 150 members of the Fraternal Order of Police who shunned razors for 30 days, officers presented funds raised through “No-Shave November”: $6,000 for “Cops for Kids with Cancer,” which benefits families of children with a diagnosis of cancer, and $2,636 to the Providence domestic violence support center Sojourner House.
Other local departments that held fundraisers for No-Shave November also included East Providence and Warwick.
Providence Police Fundraising Dec. 2017
Providence Police Fundraising Dec. 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Providence Police Fundraising Dec. 2017
-
Holiday Tunes Trivia
-
Photos: Dream On Me Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress Recall
-
2017 RI Wreaths Across America
-
Operation Warm
-
Getting Your Holiday Table Ready
-
Photos: IKEA Dresser Recall
-
Photos: Smoky Fire on West Street in Providence
-
Photos: New York Cosmetic Factory Fire
-
Photos: Factory explosion in Indonesia