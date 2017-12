PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WPRI/WTNH) — Plainfield police have reported an active shooter early Tuesday night and are asking residents to shelter in place.

Officials say to avoid Black Hill Road and that the suspect is armed and dangerous. Authorities are reporting that shots have been fired.

Police said the suspect’s location is unknown at this time.

Plainfield CT: **Police Incident** Area of Black Hill Rd. Residents are being asked to shelter in place — Chris Palmer (@CJPFirePhotos) December 19, 2017

This is a breaking news story and we will update with any details as soon as we learn them.